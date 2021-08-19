Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 1,840.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBAB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 151.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth $1,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth $328,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

