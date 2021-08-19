GWM Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,600,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $391.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.58. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $415.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.