GWM Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after buying an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,809,000 after buying an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $152.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $154.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

