GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:GXO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $82.26.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

