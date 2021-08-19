Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.71. 450,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.