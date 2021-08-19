Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$126.25 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 682. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPGLY shares. HSBC cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

