Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 194 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,513. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $208.71 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

