Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $194.93 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

