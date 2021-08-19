Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

