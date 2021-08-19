Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $14,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,613.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,549.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

