Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,526 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

