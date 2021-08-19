Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 105.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $120.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

