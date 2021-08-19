Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,804 shares of company stock worth $26,034,002 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

