Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €225.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €282.89 ($332.81).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €391.40 ($460.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a 12 month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12 month high of €398.20 ($468.47). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €281.09.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

