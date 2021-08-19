HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

