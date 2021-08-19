Head-To-Head Comparison: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) versus AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Star Equity alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Star Equity and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75

AxoGen has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.87%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Star Equity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and AxoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.16 -$6.46 million N/A N/A AxoGen $112.30 million 5.61 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -25.38

Star Equity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Risk & Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11% AxoGen -16.89% -17.22% -10.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of AxoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AxoGen beats Star Equity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.