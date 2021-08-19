Head to Head Contrast: NOW (NYSE:DNOW) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of NOW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of NOW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NOW and Weatherford International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW $1.62 billion 0.50 -$427.00 million ($0.65) -11.15 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NOW.

Profitability

This table compares NOW and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW -5.55% -7.10% -4.83% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NOW and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW 1 1 3 0 2.40 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

NOW presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given NOW’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NOW is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Summary

NOW beats Weatherford International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets. The Canada segment covers energy exploration, production, drilling, and midstream business. The International segment represents the energy exploration, production, and drilling business. The company was founded on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

