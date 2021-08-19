HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $58.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HeadHunter Group traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.