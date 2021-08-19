HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $127.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $148.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

