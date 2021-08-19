HempCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $1,714.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.62 or 1.00018313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010633 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,081,547 coins and its circulating supply is 262,946,396 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

