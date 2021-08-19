Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,480.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

