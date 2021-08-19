Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,315 ($30.25) and last traded at GBX 2,325 ($30.38). Approximately 49,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 88,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,335 ($30.51).

The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,284.20.

About Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

