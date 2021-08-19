HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading 3.8% Higher

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.51. 34,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,070,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HEXO by 126.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HEXO by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

