High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

