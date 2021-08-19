Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.