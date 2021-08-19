Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $258,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 71.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

PODD opened at $297.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.65 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $197.08 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.