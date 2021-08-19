Highland Capital Management LLC Has $681,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $371.61 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $189.38 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

