Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 19,385 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,385 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $266.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.