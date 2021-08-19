Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $309.91 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $314.37. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

