HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $9.01. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1,174 shares.

HPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

