HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,236 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

