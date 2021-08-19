HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

