HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 680 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

