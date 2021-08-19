HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $192.69 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.19 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.