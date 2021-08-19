HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $785.47 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $793.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.18. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.