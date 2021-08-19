HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,373 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.