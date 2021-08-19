HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 5,348.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $279.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $283.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $10,195,071. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

