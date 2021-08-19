Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $211,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,943,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $224.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

