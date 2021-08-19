Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $7.97 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $176.35 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $464.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

