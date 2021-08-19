Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.38 ($13.15).

HSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hiscox stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 932 ($12.18). 156,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,196. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 871.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

