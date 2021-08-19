Holger Bartel Sells 4,666 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,159.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

On Friday, May 21st, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of 587.00 and a beta of 2.05. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

