Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04. Hologic has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

