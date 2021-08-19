Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $228.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.