Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

HWM stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $31.75. 3,709,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,747. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

