H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

