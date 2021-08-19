H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.64.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$16.07 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.59.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

