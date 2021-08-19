HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

NYSE HUBS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $648.08. 274,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,795. HubSpot has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $679.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

