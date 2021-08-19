Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

HPP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

