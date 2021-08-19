Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.80

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.80 ($57.41) and traded as high as €52.42 ($61.67). Hugo Boss shares last traded at €51.06 ($60.07), with a volume of 326,426 shares trading hands.

BOSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1,314.74.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.