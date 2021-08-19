Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,641,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

